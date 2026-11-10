GCC defence ministers approve new military command centre in Kuwait

Gulf Co-operation Council defence ministers have approved the establishment of a new joint command centre in Kuwait, with forces to be allocated to it, in a move to deepen military integration among the six member states.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi following the 23rd session of the GCC Joint Defence Council, held in Manama, Bahrain, under the chairmanship of Bahrain's Defence Minister, Lt Gen Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi.

The advanced command will form part of the existing Unified Military Command, whose headquarters are in Riyadh. The GCC established the unified command to strengthen military integration and co-ordination between the armed forces of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The announcement did not specify the number or composition of forces to be assigned to the new command, its responsibilities or when it would become operational.

Mr Al Budaiwi said the decision was among several measures agreed on at Tuesday's meeting to advance joint Gulf military co-operation and integration.

He also referred to directives issued by GCC leaders at an extraordinary meeting in Jeddah in April to strengthen joint military action, describing them as reflecting a shared determination to protect the security and sovereignty of member states and improve their ability to confront common threats.

Gulf leaders called for the “accelerated” completion of a joint missile warning system for the region at their meeting in April. They “underlined the importance of intensifying military integration among the member states and accelerating the completion of the early warning system project against ballistic missiles”, Mr Al Budaiwi said at the time.

The latest decision comes amid heightened regional security concerns following Iranian attacks on GCC countries this year, Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, fears of a renewed military confrontation between the US and Iran and continued disruption to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Al Budaiwi praised the co-ordination between Gulf militaries in responding to Iranian attacks, saying their co-operation demonstrated the security of member states was a shared responsibility.

The decision also follows a meeting of GCC armed forces' chiefs of staff in Manama on October 29, when military leaders discussed strengthening defence co-operation and co-ordination in response to regional security challenges.

Mr Al Budaiwi also condemned Iran's attacks on GCC states and the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, which have damaged to civilian facilities and infrastructure, and reiterated the bloc's commitment to collective security.