Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles fired towards Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Riyadh, after loud booms were heard in the Saudi capital.

Saudi Civil Defence had issued an alert in the Riyadh region shortly before the blasts, according to a Reuters witness. Authorities later said the threat had passed.

The coalition later said it had also intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and Saudi Arabia’s southern region.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Saturday that the group had carried out six operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against targets in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Mr Saree said the attacks targeted Khalid International Airport and Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais, as well as Pumping Station No. 8 in Dawadmi.

He also said Houthi forces targeted Saudi troops in Najran and in Yemen’s Al-Jawf and Ma’rib provinces, claiming the attacks caused numerous deaths and injuries.

The renewed fighting has shattered a UN-brokered truce that had largely held since 2022, after Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Arab states into Yemen in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government following the Houthis’ seizure of Sanaa.

The conflict has since become a front in the wider Middle East war triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

The Houthis have targeted Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities with missiles and drones since hostilities resumed in July, while Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The latest incident came a day after Yemen’s Houthi-run health ministry said Saudi airstrikes killed at least 33 people near Sanaa. Saudi authorities said they were investigating the reported strikes.