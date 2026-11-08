Iraqi PM orders cancellation of three Mosul airport contracts over alleged militia links

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has ordered the cancellation of three contracts at Mosul International Airport over alleged links to armed groups, in a direct challenge to the business networks of Iran-backed militias operating in northern Iraq.

The decision was announced by Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al Dakhil late on Saturday after a meeting in Baghdad with the Prime Minister, also attended by Raid Hamid Al Musleh, Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal.

According to the governor's statement, Mr Al Zaidi ordered the cancellation of the contracts for leasing the counters, the car park and the taxi office at Mosul International “over its alleged links to armed groups”. The Prime Minister also ordered that contracts for these services be awarded to international companies instead.

The governor said the Ministry of Transport had previously contracted the three companies to provide airport services “without the knowledge or approval of the local government” and that Nineveh provincial authorities had already objected to the deals.

The statement did not identify the armed groups allegedly linked to the deals.

Mosul International Airport. Photo: Iraqi News Agency Show caption: Mosul International Airport. Photo: Iraqi News Agency

The move is the latest in a series of confrontations between Mr Al Zaidi and pro-Tehran armed factions.

In recent weeks, tension has mounted as Mr Al Zaidi has sought to assert the authority of the state over armed factions operating outside formal command structures, with powerful militia Kataib Hezbollah publicly challenging what it sees as attempts to curb its political and economic influence.

Mosul Airport, which reopened after years of reconstruction following the war against ISIS, has become a focal point in that struggle. Control over its commercial contracts is seen by local officials as both a source of revenue and a test of whether civilian authorities can operate free from militia pressure.

By ordering the contracts to be given to international companies, Mr Al Zaidi is signalling he intends to remove armed groups from the airport's economy entirely, rather than simply replace one local contractor with another.

The decision also represents a boost for the Nineveh local government, which has long complained that ministries in Baghdad bypass provincial authorities when awarding contracts. The governor's statement framed the cancellation as a correction of that practice.

It remains unclear how the companies involved will respond and whether they will challenge the cancellations legally. It is also unclear when the tender process for international firms will begin.

What is clear, however, is that the Prime Minister is using the Mosul Airport case to draw a broader line: state institutions, not armed groups, will control state facilities and their revenue.

The move is expected to deepen the confrontation with Kataib Hezbollah, which has already accused the government of targeting the so-called resistance factions under pressure from the US.