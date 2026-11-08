Gulf railway network full steam ahead as six countries agree 2,100km project

Gulf countries signed an agreement on Sunday for a railway project to link six states and open up “broader prospects” for travel and trade, Bahrain's Transport Minister said.

The agreement was signed by transport ministers from Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) member states at Al Zahir Palace in Bahrain.

The railway project, first proposed more than a decade ago, is intended to establish a rail network linking the six member states, from Kuwait in the north to Oman in the south. The network is to be about 2,100km long.

Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa described the project as “an investment in the future of the Gulf and its generations”.

He described the agreement as a milestone reflecting the aspirations of GCC leaders for “deeper connectivity” among their countries and a development partnership that would bring prosperity and growth to their peoples.

The agreement is an essential step towards completing the legal and regulatory work needed for the railway project to go ahead, he added.

“It thus lays the foundations for a new phase of connectivity and integration among our countries, opening up broader prospects for trade, investment and travel between them,” the minister said.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said the agreement was an important step towards strengthening Gulf integration in the transport sector. The agreement envisages a railway linking all GCC countries in a single network.

The Bahraini minister said it would translate the long-standing ties between Gulf peoples into development opportunities and tangible benefits. "Bahrain was proud to host the signing,” he said.

He said Bahrain's hosting of the 30th meeting of GCC transport ministers reflected the kingdom's commitment to supporting joint Gulf action, under the directives of King Hamad bin Isa and with the support of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The agreement on the Gulf railway project was signed in Bahrain on Sunday. Photo: Bahrain News Agency Show caption: The agreement on the Gulf railway project was signed in Bahr…

“We view this project as an investment in the future of the Gulf and its generations, and as a translation of the deep-rooted bonds between our peoples into development opportunities and tangible benefits,” he said.

The UAE has already launched its national railway network, while Oman is developing its cross-border connection with the UAE through the 238km Hafeet Rail project, which links the port city of Sohar with Abu Dhabi through Al Buraimi and Al Ain. The project is expected to begin trial operations in 2027.

For Bahrain, integration into the regional network will depend on its planned connection to Saudi Arabia through the proposed King Hamad Causeway, a new fixed link between the countries designed to accommodate road and railway traffic. The railway connection would provide Bahrain with access to the wider Gulf network and strengthen its links to regional freight and passenger corridors.

All six Gulf states came under repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks after the war erupted in late February, when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. Tehran retaliated by attacking countries hosting US military assets, as well as energy infrastructure and other strategic sites across the region.

Iran also imposed a de facto blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy shipments, and attacked ships using routes it describes as unauthorised.

“Transport is the lifeline of any economy in any country in the world. Whether we are talking about logistical connectivity in general, or land, air or maritime transport, it is fundamental,” the Bahraini minister had told The National in an interview.

“Given the difficulty of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in the reduction of ship calls at Khalifa bin Salman Port, we relied more heavily on road transport and alternative ports, particularly Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia, Sohar and Duqm ports in Oman, and Fujairah Port in the UAE, followed by road transport to Bahrain.”