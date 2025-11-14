Oil tanker diverts towards Iran after 'targeted' incident, says maritime monitor

An oil tanker sailing from the UAE to Singapore made a sudden change in course on Friday and was heading towards Iranian territorial waters, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.
Ambrey said the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker had been approached by three small boats while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz before deviating from its course in the Gulf of Oman. The agency said the incident was "likely highly targeted".
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre earlier issued an alert about "suspicious activity" reported 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan on Friday morning.
This is a developing story ...
