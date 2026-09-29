Italy convicts three Egyptian officials over 2016 kidnapping of Giulio Regeni

An Italian court has convicted three Egyptian security officials over the 2016 kidnapping of Italian student Giulio Regeni, whose tortured body was discovered in Cairo days after he disappeared.

The Rome court sentenced the three men in their absence, to 10 years in prison, while acquitting a fourth Egyptian official. The ruling marks a major development in a case that severely damaged relations between Italy and Egypt.

Mr Regeni, a 28-year-old postgraduate researcher at the University of Cambridge, disappeared in Cairo on January 25, 2016. His body was found nearly a week later, and a postmortem examination found extensive signs of torture.

The convicted officials were identified as Maj Magdi Sharif of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, Cairo police investigations chief Col Ather Kamal and police Col Hisham Helmy. The court acquitted Maj Gen Tarek Sabir, a former state security chief.

The court also dismissed a charge of conspiracy to murder against Maj Sharif.

None of the defendants appeared at the trial, and Italian authorities have been unable to establish their whereabouts. Their extradition to Italy is considered highly unlikely.

Italian prosecutors have long argued that Mr Regeni was abducted and tortured by Egyptian security forces because of his research into independent trade unions, a politically sensitive subject in Egypt.

Egypt has consistently rejected allegations of state involvement, instead blaming Regeni's death on a criminal gang. Egyptian authorities later said members of that gang were killed in a shootout with police.

Rome Chief Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi said the convictions were achieved despite what he described as less-than-full cooperation from Egyptian authorities. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Maj Sharif and lengthy prison terms for the other defendants.

Mr Regeni's family welcomed the verdict. Their lawyer, Alessandra Ballerini, called it a victory against impunity and arbitrary power.

The case has remained a major source of tension between Rome and Cairo, although diplomatic and economic relations have gradually improved in recent years.

The trial began in 2021 but faced repeated delays over whether the defendants had been properly notified. Italy made dozens of attempts through diplomatic channels to obtain their addresses but received no response.

Italy's highest court ultimately ruled that Egypt's refusal to cooperate could not prevent the prosecution from pursuing accountability for the alleged torture and kidnapping.