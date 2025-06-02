German minister warns Israel that no military goal justifies Gaza deaths

Germany’s Development Minister Reem Alabali-Radovan, a refugee born of Iraqi parents, was on the verge of tears on Monday as she called on Israel to stop “destroying lives in Gaza”.

Newly appointed as a cabinet minister in the post of Federal Minister for Economic Co-operation and Development, Ms Alabali-Radovan demanded full humanitarian access to the besieged territory.

My personal history as a refugee coming to Germany shows the point that if we don’t do anything with those crises is that people tend to flee Reem Alabali-Radovan

“There can and must be no military goal that justifies children starving, mothers being unable to receive treatment for their injured children, or entire families being buried under rubble,” she told the Hamburg Sustainability Conference. “No political strategy must lead to the blocking of humanitarian aid.”

Warning of a “man-made humanitarian catastrophe”, Ms Alabali–Radovan said an immediate ceasefire must be followed by permanent restoration of aid flows. “Without a ceasefire, there will be no protection for civilians, no secure supply, and no prospect of political solutions,” she said.

“The continued violence is not only destroying lives, but also any prospect of peace. The Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 was a barbaric act. Protecting one's own population is a legitimate goal – both military and political,” she added. “But every state action is subject to international law.”

German political culture has been highly supportive of Israel throughout the conflict, with ministers loath to depart from an approach guided by history. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has entered office at a time of crisis in Germany’s position on Gaza.

He is reportedly charting a new course with a harder line on aid access. The German leader spoke by phone with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of the urgent need to allow sufficient humanitarian aid to flow into the Gaza Strip.

Ms Alabali-Radovan was backed up in her assertions by Cindy McCain, the director general of the World Food Programme, who hit out at accusation of looting and diversion of aid on entry to Gaza. “In the case of Gaza it is such a catastrophe,” she said.

“These people are not terrorists, they are starving to death. If they see an aid truck coming they want food for their families. I would do anything to feed my family. I think you would too.”

The Social Democrat politician is the first from her Middle Eastern background to have reached the highest rung of German politics. She was born in Moscow, where her Chaldean Iraqi parents were exiled in the Soviet Union, having fled the regime of Saddam Hussein.

The family then moved to Germany, where she grew up. In the early part of her career she worked with refugees before entering politics and working for a spell as minister for integration. Now as a development minister at time when the US and other major allies have cut spending designed to assist the world’s poorest, Ms Alabali-Radovan is seeking to use Germany’s strong budget for global assistance to build trust.

“It is my job to explain why it is important to Germany that we cope with the crisis we are speaking about,” she said. “My personal history as a refugee coming to Germany shows the point that if we don’t do anything with crises then people tend to flee, they don’t want to but they have to, and I give this example to show why it's important.”

Reem Alabali-Radovan takes the oath in the Bundestag. AFP

Sponsors of the Hamburg conference hope the meeting can provide a counter-balance to the dramatic move by the Trump administration to withdraw from the multilateral international institutions.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Champions League last 16, first leg Tottenham v RB Leipzig, Wednesday, midnight (UAE)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fislamic-economy-consumer-spending-to-increase-45-to-3-2tn-by-2024-1.936583%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EGlobal%20Islamic%20economy%20to%20grow%203.1%25%20to%20touch%20%242.4%20trillion%20by%202024%3C%2Fa%3E%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fuk-economy-plunges-into-worst-ever-recession-after-record-20-4-contraction-1.1062560%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EUK%20economy%20plunges%20into%20worst-ever%20recession%20after%20record%2020.4%25%20contraction%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2Feconomy%2Fislamic-economy-consumer-spending-to-increase-45-to-3-2tn-by-2024-1.936583%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3EIslamic%20economy%20consumer%20spending%20to%20increase%2045%25%20to%20%243.2tn%20by%202024%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

ENGLAND%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EFor%20Euro%202024%20qualifers%20away%20to%20Malta%20on%20June%2016%20and%20at%20home%20to%20North%20Macedonia%20on%20June%2019%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGoalkeepers%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Johnstone%2C%20Pickford%2C%20Ramsdale.%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDefenders%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alexander-Arnold%2C%20Dunk%2C%20Guehi%2C%20Maguire%2C%20%20Mings%2C%20Shaw%2C%20Stones%2C%20Trippier%2C%20Walker.%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMidfielders%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bellingham%2C%20Eze%2C%20Gallagher%2C%20Henderson%2C%20%20Maddison%2C%20Phillips%2C%20Rice.%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EForwards%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFoden%2C%20Grealish%2C%20Kane%2C%20Rashford%2C%20Saka%2C%20Wilson.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

How%20I%20connect%20with%20my%20kids%20when%20working%20or%20travelling %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3ELittle%20notes%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMy%20girls%20often%20find%20a%20letter%20from%20me%2C%20with%20a%20joke%2C%20task%20or%20some%20instructions%20for%20the%20afternoon%2C%20and%20saying%20what%20I%E2%80%99m%20excited%20for%20when%20I%20get%20home.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPhone%20call%20check-in%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMy%20kids%20know%20that%20at%203.30pm%20I%E2%80%99ll%20be%20free%20for%20a%20quick%20chat.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHighs%20and%20lows%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInstead%20of%20a%20%E2%80%9Chow%20was%20your%20day%3F%E2%80%9D%2C%20at%20dinner%20or%20at%20bathtime%20we%20share%20three%20highlights%3B%20one%20thing%20that%20didn%E2%80%99t%20go%20so%20well%3B%20and%20something%20we%E2%80%99re%20looking%20forward%20to.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%20start%2C%20you%20next%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIn%20the%20morning%2C%20I%20often%20start%20a%20little%20Lego%20project%20or%20drawing%2C%20and%20ask%20them%20to%20work%20on%20it%20while%20I%E2%80%99m%20gone%2C%20then%20we%E2%80%99ll%20finish%20it%20together.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBedtime%20connection%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWake%20up%20and%20sleep%20time%20are%20important%20moments.%20A%20snuggle%2C%20some%20proud%20words%2C%20listening%2C%20a%20story.%20I%20can%E2%80%99t%20be%20there%20every%20night%2C%20but%20I%20can%20start%20the%20day%20with%20them.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUndivided%20attention%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPutting%20the%20phone%20away%20when%20I%20get%20home%20often%20means%20sitting%20in%20the%20car%20to%20send%20a%20last%20email%2C%20but%20leaving%20it%20out%20of%20sight%20between%20home%20time%20and%20bedtime%20means%20you%20can%20connect%20properly.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDemystify%2C%20don%E2%80%99t%20demonise%20your%20job%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelp%20them%20understand%20what%20you%20do%2C%20where%20and%20why.%20Show%20them%20your%20workplace%20if%20you%20can%2C%20then%20it%E2%80%99s%20not%20so%20abstract%20when%20you%E2%80%99re%20away%20-%20they%E2%80%99ll%20picture%20you%20there.%20Invite%20them%20into%20your%20%E2%80%9Cother%E2%80%9D%20world%20so%20they%20know%20more%20about%20the%20different%20roles%20you%20have.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Last 10 NBA champions 2017: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-1

2016: Cleveland bt Golden State 4-3

2015: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-2

2014: San Antonio bt Miami 4-1

2013: Miami bt San Antonio 4-3

2012: Miami bt Oklahoma City 4-1

2011: Dallas bt Miami 4-2

2010: Los Angeles Lakers bt Boston 4-3

2009: Los Angeles Lakers bt Orlando 4-1

2008: Boston bt Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A