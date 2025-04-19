Russia's Putin declares Easter truce in east Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a truce "based on humanitarian reasons" to mark Easter in east Ukraine from Saturday evening until midnight on Sunday.

"Today from 1800 (6pm UAE) to midnight Sunday, the Russian side announces an Easter truce," Mr Putin said in televised comments, while meeting Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.

"I order for this period to stop all military action," he said.

"We are going on the basis that the Ukrainian side will follow our example, while our troops must be ready to resist possible breaches of the truce and provocations by the enemy, any aggressive actions," Mr Putin said.

"Ukraine's actions during the ceasefire will show its readiness for a peaceful settlement."

Mr Putin also said Russia has been ready for negotiations and welcomes the US, China and other states keen on reaching a "fair settlement" in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington will “take a pass” on talks to end the Ukraine war if there is no progress within days from the warring sides.

For several months, the US President has been pressing for a truce, but has failed to make any progress and concessions from the Kremlin despite an ice-breaking call with his Russian counterpart and repeated negotiations with Moscow.

“If, for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say: 'You're foolish. You're fools. You're horrible people' and we're going to just take a pass,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“But, hopefully we won't have to do that.”

Mr Trump promised to end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office in January but has little to show for his efforts so far.

Russia said on Friday that some progress had been made in talks about ending the war in Ukraine but that contacts were complicated with Washington. “Contacts are quite complicated, because, naturally, the topic is not an easy one,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.