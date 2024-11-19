Russia vows nuclear response to any 'massive conventional attack' on its soil

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> will fire nuclear weapons in response to a massive conventional attack on its soil, including by drones, according to an updated nuclear doctrine that allows the country to expand its use of atomic weapons. The decision comes days after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US </a>granted Ukraine limited permission for long-range missile strikes on Russian territory. The document, posted online on Tuesday, on the 1,000th day of Russia's war against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, states that an attack against Russia by a nonnuclear power with the “participation or support of a nuclear power” will be seen as their “joint attack on the Russian Federation.” It does not specify whether such an attack would necessarily trigger a nuclear response, but it mentions the “uncertainty of scale, time and place of possible use of nuclear deterrent” among the key principles of the nuclear deterrence. At the same time, it spells out conditions for using nuclear weapons in greater detail compared to the previous version of the doctrine, noting they could be used in case of a massive air attack involving ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, drones and other flying vehicles. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin" target="_blank">Russian President Vladimir Putin</a> pledged in September to revise its doctrine to account for “aggression” by non-nuclear states supported by a nuclear power. The Russian leader has previously warned the US and its European allies against allowing Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia using Western long-range, high-precision weapons, saying this would bring them into direct conflict with his country. US officials have said the ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems, pronounced “attack-ems”) weapons can be used only in the “specific and limited” of Kursk, near the border separating the two warring countries. Washington cited the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/29/north-korean-troops-arrive-in-russias-kursk-region-us-says/" target="_blank">presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine</a> as justification to allow the use of its weapons. Asked about whether the updated doctrine was deliberately issued on the heels of the US’s decision to ease restrictions on Ukraine using its longer-range missiles to strike Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the document was published “in a timely manner” and that Mr Putin instructed the government to update it earlier this year so that it is “in line with the current situation.” With only two months left in office, experts say <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">US President Joe Biden's </a>priority is to do what he can to put Ukraine in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/11/ukraine-allies-seek-weapons-surge-before-trump-presidency-begins/" target="_blank">best possible position</a> before making way for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>, who has said he can end the war in a day. US Treasuries, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, typical havens during times of geopolitical strife, rose. The German 10-year yield fell as much as eight basis points to its lowest since October.