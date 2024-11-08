More than 60 arrests after violent 'anti-semitic' attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans after match in Amsterdam

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/live-israel-gaza-lebanon-beirut/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel was sending commercial planes to the Netherlands on Friday to bring home Israeli soccer fans after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were attacked in violent clashes following a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank">Europa League</a> match on Thursday night in Amsterdam, which Israeli President Isaac Herzog likened to a "pogrom". Supporters of the Israeli team clashed with apparent pro-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestinian </a>protesters before and after the game against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Footage shared on social media outlined the scale of the violence, with videos showing Israeli fans being kicked, beaten unconcious and run over by a car following the game. Another video reportedly shows a fan in a canal being made to say "free Palestine". Israeli fans were "actively sought out", according to the Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema. Riot police intervened several times to protect the supporters and escort them back to their hotels. "This outburst of violence towards Israeli supporters goes beyond all limits and is in no way defensible," she said. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ms Halsema said the violence represented an "explosion" of anti-Semitism that has "not been seen in a long time". She spoke about "hit and run" attacks on supporters of Israeli team Maccabi Tel-Aviv with "hooligans on scooters" seeking out Israeli fan. "I am livid," she said. Amsterdam’s acting police chief added that Israeli fans were “willfully attacked”. Police said in a post on X that they have started a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. They made 62 arrests linked to the violence, which saw five people taken to hospital. Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said 10 citizens were injured. Israeli politicians said it was not clear what sparked the violence. Footage has been shared which appears to show Israeli football fans tearing down Palestine flags and making racist chants about Arabs. It is not clear when those incidents took place. Some fans were also seen holding up banners saying "kidnapped", referring to Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza. Israeli President Mr Herzog compared the violence to October 7, describing it as an "antisemitic pogrom". Social media platforms were flooded with unverified images purported to be of the violence, but confirmed details of the clashes were few. Mr Saar, who called the attack "a blaring alarm call for Europe and the world", is heading to the Netherlands for an "urgent diplomatic visit" on Friday, Israeli media reported. "Freedom loving countries, democracies, cannot allow unbridled hatred to roam the streets with impunity. As history has shown - what begins with persecution and violence against Jews never ends with the Jews," he said earlier. Authorities have pledged to strengthen security at Jewish institutions. The city that has a large Jewish community and was home to Jewish World War II diarist Anne Frank and her family as they hid from Nazi occupiers. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> initially ordered two military planes to fly to Netherlands to rescue the football fans, but later cancelled the flights after consulting with Israel's military, saying it was decided that a "professional rescue mission to the Netherlands was not necessary". Israeli citizens will return home on civilian airlines, he said. The first of two flights was expected to land in Amsterdam in a few hours, the Israel Airports Authority said on Friday morning. Supporters were seen leaving their hotel on coaches around lunchtime. "Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens," his office said in a statement. Far-right politicians shared a series of tweets calling for action and blaming the violence on immigrants, with anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders, head of the largest party in the Dutch government, saying he was "ashamed that this can happen in the Netherlands". Fans who went to see a football game, "encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness," Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he had spoken to Netanyahu and vowed that those responsible for the attacks would be prosecuted. "I followed the news from Amsterdam with horror. Completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis," he wrote on X. "I am in close contact with all those involved. Just now in a call with Israeli PM Netanyahu emphasized that the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted. It is now quiet in the capital." EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "outraged" by "vile attacks". "I strongly condemn these unacceptable acts," Ms von der Leyen wrote on social media X after speaking with Mr Schoof. "Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred." The UN also said on Friday it was "deeply troubled" by the clashes. "We have seen these very troubling reports," UN human rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence told a media briefing in Geneva, adding: "Nobody, nobody should be subjected to discrimination or violence on the basis of their national, religious, ethnic or other origin." Amsterdam's police said on social media on Thursday that it was being particularly vigilant in the wake of politically charged incidents, including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building. Mr Saar said in a statement that he had requested the Dutch government's assistance in ensuring Israeli citizens' safe exit from their hotels to the airport. The clashes reportedly erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration imposed by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema taking place near the stadium over fears that clashes would break out between protesters and supporters of the Israeli club. AT5 reported that numerous fights as well as acts of vandalism had occurred in Amsterdam city centre. A police spokesperson told ANP news agency that 57 people had been arrested. Israel’s foreign ministry overnight Friday said about 30 people have been arrested so far. The statement did not say when those arrests were made or who was arrested. Meanwhile, France said it would not change its plans to host a Nations' League game against Israel next week. "France is not backing down because that would amount to giving up in the face of threats of violence and anti-Semitism", Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said in a post on X. Tensions over Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza are running high in France, home to Europe's largest Jewish and Muslim communities, where authorities this year reported a surge in antisemitic incidents. The Gaza war has sparked protests in support of both sides across Europe and the United States, and both Jews and Arabs have been attacked. In March, the opening of a new Holocaust museum in Amsterdam by Herzog led to violent protests by pro-Palestinian activists. More than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed and 102,000 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza in response to the Hamas attack, according to health officials in the enclave, after the Palestinian militant group killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 hostage, according to Israel.