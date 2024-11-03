Moldova's incumbent President and presidential candidate Maia Sandu casts her ballot at a polling station in the capital Chisinau. Reuters

News

Europe

Moldova election: President Maia Sandu takes lead in vote

Ms Sandu will win a second four-year term and defeat opposition candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo, analysts predict

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

November 03, 2024