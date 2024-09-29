Head of the Freedom Party (FPOe) Herbert Kickl speaks at a television debate, after the first exit polls during the general election, in Vienna, Austria, on September 29. Reuters

News

Europe

Austrian conservative Nehammer concedes parliamentary election to far-right Freedom Party

Rivals have said they will not work with Herbert Kickl's Freedom Party in government

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

September 29, 2024