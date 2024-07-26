Crowds in Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday. Travellers have been urged to postpone journeys after arsonists attacked France's rail network. AFP
French train network in chaos hours before Olympics opening after arson attacks
Country's busiest lines targeted, causing major disruption and increasing apprehension ahead of Games