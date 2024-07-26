French train network in chaos hours before Olympics opening after arson attacks

Passengers gather around the departure boards at the Gare Montparnasse train station. AFP
Trains to and from Paris, including the international Eurostar service, were hit by what authorities have called a 'massive attack aimed at paralysing the network' of France’s super-fast trains just hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games. Bloomberg
An employee walks near InOui high-speed TGV trains on the Charenton-le-pont railway yard in Paris. AFP
French army soldiers patrol the concourse during service disruptions at Gare de Lyon railway station. Bloomberg
Passengers wait for their trains at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris. AFP
Passengers wait at the Gare Montparnasse train station. AFP
France's railway company SNCF have urged passengers to postpone their trips and stay away from train stations. AFP
