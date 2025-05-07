'Operation Sindoor': Hindu meaning behind name for India's strike on Pakistan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india">India</a> struck Pakistan with missiles on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/">26 people were killed</a> by armed militants in the Indian-administered Kashmir valley. The strikes killed eight people, Pakistan said, calling the attack an “unprovoked and blatant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/03/india-planning-imminent-strike-pakistan-tells-un/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/03/india-planning-imminent-strike-pakistan-tells-un/">act of war</a>”. “Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India were impending, and it was essential to both stop and tackle these threats,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media conference on Wednesday. “Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.” Mr Misri added that The Resistance Front group that claimed responsibility for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/">Pahalgam attack</a> was a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani organisation on the UN terror list. The Indian operation was named “Sindoor” – the word in Hindi for the bright red vermillion powder worn by married Hindu women on their forehead and hair. It is an apparent reference to the women who were left widowed after the Pahalgam strike. Witnesses said that gunmen singled out men, shooting them in front of their families. A photograph of a widowed woman sitting beside her husband’s body following the attack went viral and became a rallying symbol of the attack. The couple, Himanshi and Vinay Narwal, were married for less than a week and were in Kashmir on their honeymoon. Mr Narwal was an Indian navy officer. An Indian army post on social media after Wednesday's strikes featured a picture showing the name “Operation Sindoor” with a bowl of vermillion powder replacing the first letter “O”. “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” the army’s post read. The violence was the worst to erupt between the nuclear-armed neighbours in two decades and world leaders urged restraint. “It's a shame, we just heard about it,” said US President Donald Trump. “I just hope it ends very quickly.” A spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “The Secretary General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. “The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.” Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply concerned by the escalation of military confrontation”, called “on the parties to exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration” and said it hoped tensions could be “resolved through peaceful, diplomatic means”.