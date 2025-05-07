Indian Army Col Sofiya Qureshi speaks to the media about Operation Sindoor in New Delhi on Wednesday. EPA
Indian Army Col Sofiya Qureshi speaks to the media about Operation Sindoor in New Delhi on Wednesday. EPA

News

Asia

'Operation Sindoor': Hindu meaning behind name for India's strike on Pakistan

New Delhi launched overnight strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir

The National

May 07, 2025