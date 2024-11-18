New Delhi shuts schools as air quality worsens to record in Indian capital

The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank"> Indian</a> capital closed all schools, banned lorries and halted construction work on Monday as air quality in New Delhi plummeted to its worst level this year, with a thick layer of yellowish haze engulfing the city of 22 million. Air pollution was recorded in the “severe plus” category, with the average Air Quality Index across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/11/13/delhi-pollution-aqi-smog/" target="_blank">New Delhi</a> hovering at about 480 in the morning. Some areas recorded readings off the charts, breaching the measurable 500 mark. Any figure above 50 is considered harmful, with 300 or above deemed a health hazard. Visibility dropped to just 150 metres. The smog forced authorities to shut all schools following their decision last week to close only primary schools. The city government said children would move to online learning. Officials also invoked strict mitigation measures in an effort to control the pollution. Following advice from Delhi's Commission for Air Quality Management, authorities banned all public construction work and the entry of diesel-run commercial vehicles into the urban area. The commission urged officials to also consider shutting colleges and other higher educational institutions and begin rationing the number of vehicles on the streets. It also recommended that half of all government employees work from home. New Delhi has seen a gradual deterioration in air quality since late October – an annual autumn and winter phenomenon in the world’s most polluted capital. But the smog suddenly worsened over the weekend as cold temperatures gripped the city, bringing a layer of fog that mixed with pollutants and smoke from crop burning on farms. Experts say air quality readings between 400 and 500 on the government's scale are equal to smoking 25 cigarettes a day. The concentration of PM2.5 – fine particles in the air blamed for lung and heart diseases – has reached 527 microns per cubic metre in New Delhi, more than 100 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation.