A road sweeper perseveres with his work on Monday near Delhi's India Gate war memorial, as the sky is shrouded in smog. Reuters
News

Asia

New Delhi shuts schools as air quality worsens to record in Indian capital

Visibility plummets as severe pollution forces citywide restrictions on vehicles and construction

Taniya Dutta
New Delhi

November 18, 2024

