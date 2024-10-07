Heat stroke kills five people at air force celebration in southern India

Five spectators died of heat stroke and more than a hundred were taken to hospital after a million-plus crowd stood in sweltering heat to watch a military air show in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India’s</a> southern city of Chennai. More than 1.5 million people had gathered at the Marina Beach along the Bay of Bengal in Tamil Nadu state on Sunday afternoon to witness a display by more than 70 aircraft of the Indian Air Force to mark its 92nd anniversary. It was the first such event in the city in more than two decades and was widely promoted by the IAF, which said it was attempting to set an attendance record. Spectators had gathered at a beach in the city, many arriving by train, the subway and buses as early as 7am to reserve a place to watch. The event was scheduled to start at 11am and run until 1pm, when the temperature touched 32ºC. “All five deaths were due to high temperatures,” Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday. “A total of 102 people were affected by the soaring heat, with 93 initially requiring hospitalisation.” Many people had come unprepared for the event. Afterward, hordes of people began leaving the venue. Amid soaring temperatures and no public transport, hundreds had to walk three to four kilometres on jam-packed roads. Five people fainted and died from the heat, including a motorcyclist who collapsed in the saddle, while more than 100 others were rushed to hospitals after suffering <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/06/19/india-heatwave-almost-100-die-as-mercury-rises-in-north/" target="_blank">heat stroke</a> and dehydration. Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition caused when the body’s temperature rises to about 40ºC or more. Survivors complained that authorities were unprepared for such a large the crowd and that supplies of drinking water were insufficient. “From today’s experience at Marina Beach. Poor planning of traffic routes. Public transport, local trains not increased, 1 train in 30 minutes. No water provided for public even the usual vendors were removed, I personally got water from local household,” Sandesh Tayde, one of the attendees, said on X. Mr Subramanian refuted the allegations and said the state authorities had co-ordinated with the IAF in event planning. He said the Chennai police had deployed 7,500 police personnel and 1,500 home guards for security. “Arrangements were made keeping in mind IAF's demands,” the Minister said. “The Chennai Corporation and Metro Water, too, had made adequate temporary toilets and drinking water arrangements. Forty ambulances were stationed with paramedical teams.” India has a poor record of crowd management, and such accidents are common across the country, including at religious events. At least 122 people<b> </b>were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/07/02/hathras-etah-stampede-bhole-baba-satsang/" target="_blank">crushed</a> to death and more than 100 injured in northern India in July when thousands of devotees gathered to hear a popular Hindu religious preacher in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, about 200km south of the capital New Delhi. At least 224 pilgrims were killed in 2008 in a stampede at a hilltop temple in western Rajasthan, with more than 400 injured, in one of the deadliest accidents in the country.