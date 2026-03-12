Bahrain residents 'united in adversity’ under Iranian attack

Residents of Bahrain say a spirit of solidarity has taken hold as Iran's campaign of missile and drone strikes against Gulf states escalates.

The majority of Bahraini nationals and expatriates are choosing to stay despite civilian casualties and widespread disruption to daily life.

“The country is united in adversity,” said Stanley Szecowka, editor-in-chief of the national newspaper Gulf Daily News, who has led his team of Bahraini and expat journalists through nearly two weeks of round-the-clock coverage.

“Bahrain is home and we want to support the country and its people as best we can.”

The mood stands in contrast to the scale of the disruption. Civilian areas, including Sitra and Manama, have been struck and a young Bahraini girl has been killed.

Most residents of Juffair, the neighbourhood closest to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base – one of Iran's most prominent stated targets, have relocated to temporary accommodation elsewhere on the island.

Mourners attend the funeral of a person killed in a drone attack on an apartment building in Bahrain's capital, Manama. AFP Info

While some residents have left via the King Fahd Causeway to Saudi Arabia, Szecowka believes they are a minority. Across Bahrain, residents say the main response has been to stay and to adapt.

They include Shannon Crockett, an events MC and radio presenter on Radio Bahrain who has lived in the country for 10 years. “The community has really come together and we are all doing what we can to help each other,” he told The National. “The government are doing a fantastic job protecting their country and people.”

For Aza Matar, a Bahraini communications consultant who was born and raised on the island, the initial shock has given way to something more composed.

“There was some panic initially, of course, with people bulk-buying food and emergency supplies,” she said. “But now, almost two weeks in, things have settled.” Roads are busier, remote work has become standard, home-learning for schoolchildren is the norm.

“There’s also been a strong sense of solidarity … Bahrainis tend to be quite stoic, and you can see that in the way people are carrying on while supporting one another,” she said.

However, civilian casualties have been “deeply felt across the country among citizens and residents”, added Ms Matar. As a parent, she said, the experience has brought its own particular difficulty.

“Seeing my son start to normalise the sound of sirens and distinguish between the different war sounds overhead isn't something you ever imagine will become part of a child's learning.

“At the same time, the current situation is helping him better understand our shared GCC identity and solidarity, which is very important.”

People walk along an alley in Manama's main souq as life continues as normal in Bahrain. AFP Info

Richard Cowling, director of operations for Amriya Group, which operates restaurants and hotels across Bahrain, has continued working. He relocated from Dubai six months ago and travels daily between his venues in Adliya, Al Liwan, the Avenues and Marassi.

“In general, I believe the mood is upbeat and defiant,” he said. “The residents feel well protected by the sophisticated air defence systems with a strong belief in the local leadership.”

His decision to stay, he said, was a considered one. “I do believe that the risk of leaving is higher than the risk of staying.” Mr Cowling's team has used the reduction in footfall to review and improve their operations. “We have full confidence that the industry through the GCC will bounce back quickly and stronger than before,” he said.

Even those most directly exposed have not wavered. Randy Davies, an estate agent who has lived in Bahrain for eight years, has had to leave his apartment in Juffair near the Fifth Fleet base. His work has “basically come to a halt”. He described the psychological toll. “There is a lot of anxiety due to the uncertainty. It feels like the veil of security has completely shattered.”

Schedules have been disrupted and people are stressed out, he added. “We all just want this to be over.” But Mr Davies is not leaving. “From the beginning of the war, I've wanted to ride it out as long as possible. I've lived here for a long time, so I'd want to be around in case anyone needed help.”

PR professional Lisa Flanagan, who only moved to Bahrain two months ago, said life is “surreal”. “We’re in Saar, which is mostly calm, though there are moments that remind us things aren’t entirely normal – the sound of jets overhead or the sirens and phone alerts advising us to shelter in place. We follow local guidance and take things as they come, grateful to be some distance from areas seeing more activity.”

She has been kept busy balancing remote work with helping her two children, aged three and seven, with online learning. Her children's schools check in daily and keep expectations flexible. “They've made it very clear that well-being comes first,” she said. “Life feels surprisingly normal most of the time. We feel safe here and, for now, we're planning to stay.”

Mr Crockett is also adamant about staying, although he is sending his wife to her family in Tbilisi for safety. “My work makes people happy,” he said. “So I feel like I will be needed once this is all over.”

While missile sightings can be unnerving, Mr Cowling said, he has never felt in any immediate danger. “I put this down to the swift responses from local authorities and the incredible work being carried out by the co-ordinated military efforts, both on the ground and behind the scenes.”