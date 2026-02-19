Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested in Epstein investigation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police said.

Police arrived at his home on the Sandringham Estate this morning.

Andrew, who is eighth in line to the British throne, is in custody and searches are being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, police said.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force is reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

This is a developing story ...