Arab and Islamic nations condemn Israeli Knesset’s approval of motion on West Bank annexation

Arab and Islamic countries, including the UAE, have condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli Knesset’s approval of a motion calling for the imposition of so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank.
The non-binding vote in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, was backed by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, as well as some opposition lawmakers.
The move is "a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law and a flagrant violation of relevant Security Council resolutions," the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Nigeria, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said in a joint statement.
Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory, they said, adding that "this unilateral Israeli action has no legal effect and cannot alter the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly East Jerusalem, which remains an integral part of that territory."
They also emphasised that such Israeli measures "will only fuel the growing tension in the region, exacerbated by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe."
