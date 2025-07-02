Macron seeks breakthrough on Iran in first talks with Putin since 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed how to re-establish international control over Iran's nuclear programme in their first call in nearly three years.

The two-hour discussion between the leaders – who stopped talking after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine – was dictated by the urgency of the situation in Iran. The Kremlin described the call as "very substantive" and said it was France that asked for it to take place.

Iran's nuclear facilities are believed to have been heavily damaged by US strikes but western powers now fear the country will leave the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Mr Putin said he was open to discussing Iran's nuclear programme within the framework of the permanent members of the UN Security Council – Russia, China, France, the UK and the US – sources said. The Russian leader also said he could hold talks bilaterally or within a separate format involving Germany, the UK and France.

France views the Iranian nuclear threat as sufficiently serious to justify the involvement of all five countries. Mr Macron is scheduled to speak soon to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday said France was “broadening discussions to other permanent members of the UN Security Council who were also signatories to the 2015 agreement” on Iran's nuclear programme, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “It is in this context that the President spoke to Vladimir Putin yesterday,” Mr Barrot added.

A satellite image shows the Fordow nuclear plant in Iran after the US strike. Maxar Technologies via AP

France and Russia have diverging views on Iran's nuclear programme. Mr Macron recently sided with US and Israeli demands of zero enrichment, while Mr Putin, an Iranian ally, said during his call with the French President on Tuesday evening that it was necessary to respect Iran's right to the peaceful development of nuclear energy.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin also insisted Iran must continue to comply with its obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

Strikes 'won't stop Iran'

The US strikes “certainly damaged and delayed [Iran's nuclear programme] even though it is difficult to have a comprehensive assessment of those military operations”, Mr Barrot said.

However the strikes “will not stop Iran from rebuilding its nuclear programme tomorrow”, he added. He said a “negotiated solution” was necessary to stop Iran ending co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency or leaving the non-proliferation treaty.

Some politicians hope Iran will be open to negotiations despite taking a hard line against the IAEA. Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said his country was open to resuming diplomatic talks with the US as long as more American strikes were ruled out. Mr Takht-e Ravanchi added Iran would “insist” on being able to enrich uranium for what it says are peaceful purposes.

In their phone call, the Russian and French presidents also discussed the war in Ukraine. In a context in which both the US and Ukraine are holding talks with Russia, it was important for France to also open a channel of discussions with Mr Putin, informed sources said.

Mr Macron asked Mr Putin to set aside old grievances against Ukraine and focus on the current situation. But Mr Putin reiterated his position to Mr Macron that the war was “a direct consequence of the West's policy”, which he said had “ignored Russia's security interests”.

Any possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine should have a “comprehensive and long-term character” and be based on “new territorial realities”, the Kremlin quoted Mr Putin as saying.

He has previously said Ukraine must accept Russia's annexation of swathes of its territory as part of any peace deal.

Mr Macron, who briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before and after the talks with Mr Putin, has said Ukraine alone should decide whether or not to accept territorial concessions.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Museum of the Future in numbers 78 metres is the height of the museum

is the height of the museum 30,000 square metres is its total area

is its total area 17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade

is the length of the stainless steel facade 14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade

is the length of LED lights used on the facade 1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior

make up the exterior 7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices

in all, with one for administrative offices 2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape

frame the torus shape 100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens

dot the gardens Dh145 is the price of a ticket

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

The biog Name: Abeer Al Shahi Emirate: Sharjah – Khor Fakkan Education: Master’s degree in special education, preparing for a PhD in philosophy. Favourite activities: Bungee jumping Favourite quote: “My people and I will not settle for anything less than first place” – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

Teri%20Baaton%20Mein%20Aisa%20Uljha%20Jiya %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amit%20Joshi%20and%20Aradhana%20Sah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECast%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shahid%20Kapoor%2C%20Kriti%20Sanon%2C%20Dharmendra%2C%20Dimple%20Kapadia%2C%20Rakesh%20Bedi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPIDER-MAN%3A%20ACROSS%20THE%20SPIDER-VERSE %3Cp%3EDirectors%3A%20Joaquim%20Dos%20Santos%2C%20Kemp%20Powers%2C%20Justin%20K.%20Thompson%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Shameik%20Moore%2C%20Hailee%20Steinfeld%2C%20Oscar%20Isaac%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Most%20ODI%20hundreds %3Cp%3E49%20-%20Sachin%20Tendulkar%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E47%20-%20Virat%20Kohli%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E31%20-%20Rohit%20Sharma%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E30%20-%20Ricky%20Ponting%2C%20Australia%2FICC%0D%3Cbr%3E28%20-%20Sanath%20Jayasuriya%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E27%20-%20Hashim%20Amla%2C%20South%20Africa%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20AB%20de%20Villiers%2C%20South%20Africa%2FAfrica%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20Chris%20Gayle%2C%20West%20Indies%2FICC%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20Kumar%20Sangakkara%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%2FICC%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E22%20-%20Sourav%20Ganguly%2C%20India%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E22%20-%20Tillakaratne%20Dilshan%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A