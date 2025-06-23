UAE's Gargash condemns Israeli minister's call for Gulf to fund war on Iran

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, on Monday criticised ultra-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and his call for Gulf funding for Israel's war on Iran.

"The audacity of Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich has reached the point of calling for Gulf (and German, French, and British) funding for Israel's war on Iran," he said in a post on X.

The UAE, as well as other Gulf states, have condemned Israeli strikes on Iran that began last week.

"Such a proposal is nothing but moral bankruptcy from an extremist who fails to grasp the consequences of escalation," Mr Gargash said.

The UAE has expressed concern over the tensions in the region and Israeli as well as US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

President Sheikh Mohamed has also led consultations aimed at de-escalation in the region and has held talks with regional leaders. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday stressed the importance of prioritising diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes in ways that “promote stability, prosperity and justice”.

According to estimates by The Wall Street Journal, war with Iran is costing Israel hundreds of millions of dollars a day, with the most expensive burden being the interception of missiles. Experts suggest the air war is far more expensive than Gaza or the war with Hezbollah.

Despite the cost, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown no indication of stopping before Israel has achieved all its goals, which he said it was "very close" to doing.

