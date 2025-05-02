Pakistan at UN warns of 'imminent' strike by India

Pakistan’s envoy to the UN said on Friday that Islamabad has “reasonable intelligence” indicating India may be preparing for military action against it within hours, raising fears of a dangerous escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad urged the international community to intervene, warning that any aggression by India would force Pakistan to respond.

The accusation comes after an attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir last week, in which gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindus, in the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority region for a quarter of a century.

India's UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tension between the two South Asian neighbours have long been high over territorial disputes, particularly the contested Kashmir region.

Mr Ahmad accused India of disregarding international law and engaging in “military adventurism”, saying New Delhi had falsely blamed Pakistan for a recent attack without providing evidence.

“India's conduct is incendiary and dangerous, with the potential for far-reaching and disastrous consequences,” he said, underlining that Pakistan does not seek escalation.

“This has been made clear by the political leadership and at all levels,” he noted. “But should India resort to aggression, we will exercise our inherent right to self-defence as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

Mr Ahmad also expressed alarm over India’s decision to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark water-sharing agreement brokered by the World Bank. The treaty guarantees Pakistan’s access to water from three key rivers, which Mr Ahmad described as a “lifeline” for millions.

“India’s unilateral and illegal suspension of the treaty poses an existential threat to Pakistan,” he said.

He also said that Pakistan’s National Security Committee has declared that any attempt by India to divert or block water flows legally allocated to Pakistan under the treaty would be considered “an act of war".

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met envoys from Gulf states seeking to defuse tension with India, his office said.

In separate meetings with the Saudi, Kuwaiti and UAE ambassadors, Mr Sharif briefed them on Islamabad’s stance regarding the April 22 attack.

Mr Ahmad said Pakistan had demanded an independent and neutral investigation but has yet to receive a positive response from India.

“We hope India will agree to this demand, as it is essential to uncovering the truth behind what happened,” he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres held discussions this week with Pakistan’s Prime Minister and India’s Foreign Minister, emphasising the “importance of avoiding confrontation to prevent devastating consequences” and proposing UN mediation, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, countries such as the US and Saudi Arabia have called for a diplomatic solution.

At the US State Department, spokeswoman Tammy Bruce on Thursday said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken to both nations and urged them “to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia".

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

The Birkin bag is made by Hermès.

It is named after actress and singer Jane Birkin

Noone from Hermès will go on record to say how much a new Birkin costs, how long one would have to wait to get one, and how many bags are actually made each year.

The specs: 2018 Ford Mustang GT Price, base / as tested: Dh204,750 / Dh241,500

Engine: 5.0-litre V8

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 460hp @ 7,000rpm

Torque: 569Nm @ 4,600rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 10.3L / 100km

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.