News

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes in Istanbul

People were seen leaving buildings as the quake hit and shook buildings in the city

The National

April 23, 2025

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

People could be seen leaving buildings as the quake hit and shook buildings in the city.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake had a magnitude 6.02. It was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) GFZ said. 

The tremors lasted about 30 seconds.

Traffic continued to circulate in the central Beyoglu district.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake on February 6, 2023 - and a second powerful tremor that came hours later - destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces, leaving more than 53,000 people dead. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

This is a developing story ...

Updated: April 23, 2025, 10:20 AM