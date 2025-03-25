Hamdan Ballal received injuries to his head and stomach after a group of settlers attacked the village of Susya. Photo: AP and AFP
Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker attacked by Israeli settlers in West Bank, co-director says

Hamdan Ballal received injuries to his head and stomach after more than a dozen settlers attacked the village of Susya in occupied West Bank

Adla Massoud
New York

March 24, 2025