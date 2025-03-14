UN calls on Damascus to safeguard all Syrians, regardless of background

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN</a> Security Council on Friday unanimously condemned the recent massacres of civilians and widespread violence in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/12/syrias-coastal-violence-unleashes-a-wave-of-killing-and-a-deluge-of-fake-news/" target="_blank">Syrian cities of Latakia and Tartus</a> that have particularly targeted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/14/in-the-syrian-village-of-arza-a-sectarian-massacre-awakens-fear-of-endless-violence/" target="_blank">Alawite community</a>. In a so-called presidential statement, co-authored by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/10/russia-co-ordinating-with-us-on-syria-violence/" target="_blank">Russia and the US</a>, members called on authorities to safeguard “the rights of all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity and religion”. It expressed grave concern over the “impact of this violence on escalating tensions among communities in Syria” and called on all parties to “immediately cease all violence and inflammatory activities”. Violence broke out last week after Syria's Sunni-led government said its security forces had come under <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/08/syrias-president-al-shara-calls-for-pro-assad-militias-to-surrender-after-deadly-attacks/" target="_blank">attack by militants</a> loyal to the ousted president, Bashar Al Assad, whose Alawite family come from the coastal region. The attack unleashed widespread targeting Alawites in the worst bloodshed since Mr Al Assad was toppled in December after 14 years of war. Hundreds of Alawites have fled to neighbouring Lebanon. More than 1,000 people have been killed, many of them believed to be civilians. Interim President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/syrias-interim-president-signs-constitutional-declaration/" target="_blank">Ahmad Al Shara</a>, a former Islamist militant group leader, has said those responsible will be punished, including his own allies. Last weekend, Mr Al Shara announced the formation of an independent fact-finding committee tasked with identifying those responsible for the mass killings and bringing them to justice. He also announced the formation of an additional committee to maintain peace and promote reconciliation. The Security Council statement further underlines the “importance and urgency of inclusive and transparent justice and reconciliation processes for sustainable peace in Syria”, and calls for the implementation of an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, facilitated by the UN and based on the key principles listed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/10/is-un-resolution-2254-still-relevant-in-a-post-assad-syria/" target="_blank">Resolution 2254.</a> “This political process should meet the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians, protect all of them and enable them to peacefully, independently and democratically determine their futures,” the statement said. UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen emphasised the need for a “genuine, credible, and inclusive transitional government” in Syria, following the recent constitutional declaration by the caretaker authorities. Mr Pedersen expressed hope that the declaration “will move Syria towards restoring the rule of law and promoting an orderly, inclusive transition”.