Incumbent Sandu ahead in election as Moldova votes against joining EU, polls show

Incumbent President Maia Sandu has been placed just a few percentage points ahead of her rival in the presidential election, exit polls suggest, as the nation also voted against joining the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank">EU</a> in a referendum. Early results showed 56 per cent of Moldovans voting "no" at Sunday's referendum on their EU aspirations. The results from the Central Election Commission could represent a major political setback for Ms Sandu's pro-western government if they hold. With 34 per cent of ballots counted, the election commission gave Ms Sandu 35 per cent of the vote, putting her only just ahead of Alexandr Stoianoglo, 57, a former prosecutor general backed by the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, oln 29 per cent. That result would pave the way to a tight second-round run-off between the two. Although the results may still change as more ballots are counted, particularly among the large western-based diaspora, they are almost certainly a shock for Ms Sandu's team. Polls had indicated she was comfortably ahead of Mr Stoianoglo and other politicians, although it was noted that many voters were still on the fence when the surveys were conducted. "I have come to cast my vote for prosperity, peace and well-being in our country," said economist Olga Cernega, 60, in the capital Chisinau. Another voter, Ghenadie, said he was worried by what he saw as the country's "western" drift and thought the government was "making the situation worse" economically. In the town of Varnita, a polling booth was set up for inhabitants of the breakaway pro-Russian region of Transnistria. Nicolai, 33, an IT specialist, who declined to give his full name for fear of repercussions in Transnistria, said he had voted to join the EU and for Ms Sandu as president. "I want a life in a free and safe European country," Nicolai said. Police said this month that millions of dollars from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia" target="_blank">Russia</a> to corrupt voters were funnelled in by people affiliated to Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman and former politician. The "unprecedented" scheme could taint up to 300,000 ballots, according to police. Convicted in his absence last year for fraud, Mr Shor regularly calls Moldova a "police state" and the West's "obedient puppet". In addition to the suspected vote buying, hundreds of young people were found to have been trained in Russia and the Balkans to create "mass disorder" in Moldova, such as using tactics to provoke law enforcement, according to police. Moldova has alternated between pro-western and pro-Russian courses since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. Ties with Moscow have deteriorated under Ms Sandu. Her government has condemned Russia's invasion of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, accused Russia of plotting her overthrow, and diversified energy supply after Russia reduced gas supplies. Oazu Nantoi, a politician for Ms Sandu's PAS party, said the result was due to Russian "hybrid" interference, including disinformation.