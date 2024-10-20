Women cast their vote in Chisinau, Moldova, on October 20, during a presidential election and a referendum on joining the EU, as the war rages in neighbouring Ukraine. AP

Incumbent Sandu ahead in election as Moldova votes against joining EU, polls show

President Sandu could face a tight second-round run-off against Alexandr Stoianoglo

Soraya Ebrahimi
October 20, 2024