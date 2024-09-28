Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. AFP
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. AFP

News

Israeli army officially announces Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed

Israel carried out a massive attack on Hezbollah's headquarters in a southern Beirut suburb on Friday

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

September 28, 2024

The Israeli army has officially announced it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Friday's Beirut strike that hit the central headquarters of the Lebanese militant group.

"Yesterday (Friday), September 27th, 2024, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by the IDF," the army said in a statement.

It added that it also killed Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders in the strike.

Updated: September 28, 2024, 8:31 AM