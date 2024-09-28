Israeli army officially announces Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed

The Israeli army has officially announced it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Friday's Beirut strike that hit the central headquarters of the Lebanese militant group.

"Yesterday (Friday), September 27th, 2024, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by the IDF," the army said in a statement.

It added that it also killed Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders in the strike.

