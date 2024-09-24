Cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah in numbers

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Conflict between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> has intensified dramatically since communications devices exploded across Lebanon last week, killing at least 37 people and injuring thousands. Yesterday was by far the deadliest day, with health authorities reporting more than 400 people killed when the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/23/israel-warns-lebanese-citizens-to-leave-hezbollah-sites-amid-air-assault/" target="_blank">Israeli military launched about 300 strikes</a> on southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and the Bekaa Valley. But before these recent events, Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Lebanese group had already been engaged in a low-level border conflict for almost a year. Since October 8, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/25/five-significant-escalations-between-hezbollah-and-israel-since-october/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> has launched numerous <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/25/five-significant-escalations-between-hezbollah-and-israel-since-october/" target="_blank">assaults on northern Israel</a> in response to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/23/gaza-school-strikes-north-military-zone/" target="_blank">Israeli attacks on Gaza</a>. Israel has responded with significant force – conducting nearly four times as many attacks as Hezbollah. By mid-September, Israeli forces had carried out more than 7,000 strikes along the 120km border with Lebanon. Our latest chart of the week puts in focus the total number of cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah from October 8, when Israel carried out a drone strike in the southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/eight-injured-in-drone-and-missile-attack-in-lebanons-nabatieh/" target="_blank">Lebanese city of Al Nabatieh</a>, until September 13 – four days before thousands of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/18/pager-attacks-hezbollah-lebanon-what/" target="_blank">pagers used by Hezbollah</a> members blew up. Figures from Armed Conflict Location and Event Data – a non-profit organisation specialising in conflict data collection, analysis, and crisis mapping – logged 7,796 rocket, missile, artillery and drone attacks from Israel, compared to 1,304 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into Israel during this period up until 13th Sept. Since then there has been more than 9,000 exchanges between Israel, Hezbollah, and other armed groups. Israeli forces have been responsible for around 90 per cent of these – roughly 8,000 attacks to date.