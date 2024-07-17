The National

News

Cut and thrust of Olympic Games set to boost a Paris fencer with humble roots

It is the home of high profile competitions but Seine-Saint-Denis has lowest access to sports infrastructure in France

author image
Sunniva Rose
Brussels

17 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Olympic Games set to boost a Paris fencer with humble roots

US blames Hamas for damage to UNRWA centres by Israeli strikes

Improving London's resilience to climate change 'non-negotiable'

Coalition forces intercept two drones targeting Al Asad airbase in Iraq

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Morocco’s Ines Laklalech on her meteoric rise in professional golf

Maha Amer on historic success and overcoming toxic environments

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat, on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Oman mosque that left nine dead

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'