Donald Trump rushed off rally stage after apparent assassination attempt

Former US president said to be 'fine' after incident during event in Pennsylvania

Gunshots heard at Trump rally in Pennsylvania - in pictures

Best photos of July 13: Sunflower Garden to Floods in Bangladesh

First 11 demands of Britain's new pro-Gaza MPs

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

The complexities of delivering aid in Gaza

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space