South African election results website back to normal after glitch

Partial results from South Africa's parliamentary election reappeared on the electoral commission's website on Friday, about two hours after the results page went blank due to an apparent technical glitch.

The results page showed the governing African National Congress had 42.1 per cent of the vote, with results in from 54.9 per cent of polling stations.

The opposition Democratic Alliance party was on 23.7 per cent, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) on 10.8 per cent and the Economic Freedom Fighters on 9.6 per cent.

The webpage had been working seamlessly since the beginning of the count late on Wednesday, after the election took place, but the data disappeared at about 5am GMT and reappeared shortly after 7am GMT.

READ MORE South Africa election: ruling ANC facing key challenge as voters head to polls

“The Electoral Commission confirms that it has experienced interruption in the replication of data from its national data centre and the various Results Operation Centres,” it said.

The data “remains intact and the results have not been compromised,” it said adding that “all services have since been restored and the leader board is working normally. Result processing continues unaffected.”

“The results system is still operational and local offices continue to capture results.”

The final results are expected in the next three days.