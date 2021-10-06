What's on Iran's shopping list if the UN arms embargo is lifted?

Iran will have a range of advanced military equipment it can choose from if the UN arms embargo ends in October.

High on Tehran's list will be highly manoeuvrable Russian-made fighter aircraft, as well as some of its most advanced surface-to-air missiles.

But Chinese weapons systems are likely to provide tough competition to Russia's offering.

Chinese fighter jets and missiles may not be as advanced as those produced in Russia, but their lower cost could prove tempting to cash-strapped Tehran.

Below are some of the jets, missiles and submarines singled out by experts at the International Institute for Strategic Studies as potential purchases.

Combat aircraft

Russia's Su-30SM

Sukhoi Su-30 fighters seen on the opening day of the 2017 Dubai Airshow. EPA

Highly manoeuvrable multi-role variant of the Flanker aircraft family

Similar to American F-15E Strike Eagle

Deep interdiction and strike missions

Air-to-air fighter

All weather. Good reliability

Operational with Russian Air Force in Syria

China's J-10 Firebird

J-10 fighter jets of the Bayi Aerobatic Team perform at an airshow in 2014. AFP

Light, fast and agile

In service with Chinese air force and navy

Was a specialised fighter but now capable of ground attack, too

Radar is said to be very good – Chinese claim better than European Typhoon

Single seat, single engine

Top speed of about 2,700kph

Allegedly copied from an early Israeli design

Russia's MiG-35

A scale model of a MIG-35 being installed at the Berlin Air Show. EPA

All-out fighter jet with advanced avionics and weapon systems

Has unique precision targeting system

Able to conduct independent missions

Cheaper but less capable than the Su-30SM

China and Pakistan's JF-17 Thunderbird

Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder aircraft on display at the Dubai Airshow. AFP

Cheapest option to buy

Uses include interception, anti-ship, ground attack and reconnaissance

Combat proven – Pakistani JF-17s allegedly shot down Indian MiG-21 and Su-30M in 2019

Available for export

Air defence missiles

S-400 Growler

A Russian military official walks past an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system. EPA

One of the world's most advanced anti-aircraft missiles

Russia engaged in major export drive and will sell to Iran if official request made

Radar system can track 100 targets simultaneously

Effective at extremely long ranges of more than 300km

Maximum velocity 7,240kph carrying large 180kg warhead

One central system can control 72 launchers and 384 missiles

Russia's S-300PMU2 Grumble

S-300 PMU2 missiles seen during rehearsals for Russia's Victory Day Parade. The National

Old but remains a potent anti-aircraft missile

Significantly cheaper than S-400

Russia capable of producing second-hand S-300 systems for export as per Syria

Can defend against cruise missiles and aircraft and can intercept ballistic missiles.

Criticised by Syrian official as ineffective against Israeli air attacks

China's FD-2000 Fang Dun

An HQ-9 portable launcher during China's 60th anniversary parade in 2009, Beijing. Jian Kang / Wikimedia

Well-regarded medium to long-range missile

Seen as somewhere between S-400 and S-300 in capability

Maximum range 200km with large 180kg warhead

Maximum speed 5,150kph

May not yet be ready for export

Submarines

Russia's Varshavyanka Kilo class upgrade

Iranian submarine during navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz January 3, 2012. AFP

Anti-shipping, anti-submarine vessel excellent in shallow waters such as the Gulf

Project 636 Varshavyanka-class is modernised variant of older Kilo class operated by Iran

Extended combat range, can strike land targets

Speed of 20 knot and can dive 300 metres. Crew of 52

Carries cruise missiles, torpedoes and mines

Iran may choose to simply upgrade its existing hulls rather than buy a new model

China's Yuan class

Among the quietest diesel-electric submarines in service

Able to hide underwater for several days

Excellent in shallow waters close to coastlines

Capable of firing cruise missiles against ships

Anti-submarine role

Guided missiles

Iran is particularly interested in faster, longer-range anti-ship and land-attack missiles.

If the embargo is not renewed, Iran will likely want to invest in new weapons to supplement its own, domestically-produced missiles.

Both Russia and China has been developing advanced missiles capable of hitting targets at sea or on land, over extreme distances.

Iran has already shown willingness to use long-range missiles, and new weapons would add to Tehran's defensive and offensive capabilities in the region.

Chinese or Russian missiles would give Iran the ability to hit targets hundreds of kilometres away.

Iran could seek to play the two powers against one another in order boost its forces as cheaply as possible.

Russia’s Yakhont missile

Iran is also testing its own domestically produced anti-ship missiles. WANA

Supersonic anti-ship cruise missile

Fire and forget with full autonomy

Supersonic speed, sea skimming

Used on warships, submarines and land launchers

China's YJ-18 Eagle Strike missile