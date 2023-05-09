Shots reported near Tunisian Jewish pilgrim synagogue

There were reports of shots on Tuesday evening on Tunisia's island of Djerba near a synagogue where a Jewish pilgrimage was taking place.

Tunisia's Mosaique FM radio station also reported an exchange of gunfire on the island and that a police officer had been found shot but did not say if it was close to the pilgrimage site.

An anonymous source told The National shots were fired barely 100 metres from the Ghriba synagogue.

Officials refused to comment on the incident when contacted by The National.

Police are reported to be searching for the shooter and buses are starting to arrive to evacuate people from the synagogue.

A video on social media that Reuters was immediately able to verify showed people standing in a courtyard and the sound of a gunshot.

The annual pilgrimage to Africa's oldest synagogue regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel to Djerba, a major holiday resort off the coast of southern Tunisia and 500km from the capital Tunis.

Jewish worshippers attend the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia's southern resort island of Djerba on May 8. AFP

The pilgrimage has had tight security since Al Qaeda militants attacked the synagogue in 2002 with a truck bomb, killing 21 western tourists.

Mainly Muslim Tunisia is home to one of North Africa's largest Jewish communities.

Although there are now fewer than 1,800, Jews have lived in Tunisia since Roman times.

This is a developing story