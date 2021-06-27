Sudan signals intent to hand over ex-officials over Darfur war crimes

Sudan says it will surrender former officials who are wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in the Darfur region.

As of yet, Sudan has not named the individuals being handed over and the comments are the latest move by the new transitional government to signal it intends to co-operate with the international court.

The pledge to surrender individuals wanted by the ICC was made on Saturday by Federal Affairs Minister Buthaina Dinar, who didn’t specifically name anyone.

Late last year during her first official visit to Sudan, International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda had told reporters that options for prosecuting the suspects were being discussed with Sudanese authorities.

Following Ms Besouda's visit, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said that his government was committed to achieving justice.

During her second visit to Sudan earlier this month, she urged its leaders to surrender all those guilty of the war crimes committed in Darfur, including former Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir.

Ms Bensouda asked that Sudan hand over Ahmed Haroun, one of several former regime heavyweights charged by the ICC in connection with events in Darfur, to face trial alongside a fellow former regime figure.

Alongside Al Bashir and Mr Haroun is Ali Muhammad Ali Abd Al Rahman, leader of the notorious Janjaweed militia. Also known as Ali Kushayb, he was charged in 2007, the same year as Mr Haroun.

Al Bashir, who was overthrown in 2019 and later jailed for corruption, is wanted by The Hague-based court on charges related to the conflict in the western Sudanese region of Darfur.

Ms Benouda added that victims of war crimes and genocide in the Darfur region want to them brought to justice.

“It is clear that the victims of these crimes also want him [to face] the ICC ... in any discussion that is going to take place, that issue cannot be disregarded," she said.

The Darfur conflict erupted in 2003 when ethnic minority rebels took up arms, accusing Khartoum of political and economic marginalisation of their vast region.

The United Nations estimates 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict in western Sudan.