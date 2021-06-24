Sudan's head of state denies rift between military and Darfur-linked armed unit

General Burhan dismisses PM’s comment to nation

Abdul Fatah Al Burhan denied rumours of a rift between the military and the RSF. AFP
Sudan’s state chief denied any rift between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, after the country's prime minister said there were splits within the security forces.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told the nation in a televised address on Tuesday that Sudan faced a number of challenges to cementing democracy, including mending divisions within and between the military and pro-democracy activists.

But Head of state General Abdul Fatah Al Burhan said there was no disagreement with the Darfur-linked armed unit.

“We’ll never allow a third party to spread rumours and incite divisions,” General Al Burhan told senior army officers late on Wednesday night.

RSF commander General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo echoed General Al Burhan’s comments.

“We have a common goal and a historic responsibility to shepherd the country to safer shores,” General Dagalo said. “The enemy is waiting for us to squabble and fight each other.”

The public mention clearly irked General Al Burhan, who heads the joint civilian-military Sovereignty Council running the country, alongside the civilian-led Cabinet.

Tensions exist between the civilian and military components of the transitional administration over the boundaries of their authority.

General Dagalo is said to have refused to integrate his paramilitary force into the armed forces, opting to keep it outside the army’s chain of command.

The RSF has its roots in the Janjaweed militia, which fought alongside the army against rebels in the western Darfur region in the 2000s.

The Janjawaeed is widely believed to be behind many of the atrocities committed in Darfur against civilians during a revolt by ethnic Africans against Khartoum.

The RSF is also suspected of leading the violent break-up of a sit-in protest outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum in June 2019. Nearly 100 protesters were killed in the violence.

A commission probing the “massacre of the headquarters” has yet to publish its findings.

Published: June 24, 2021 02:49 PM

