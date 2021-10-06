Seven migrants killed, 70 saved from Morocco shipwreck

Rescued migrants taken to hospital in coastal city of Nador

Associated press
Dec 16, 2019

Seven African migrants died Monday and 70 were rescued after a ship sank while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain, a military official said.

The rescued migrants, including 10 women and a baby, were taken to the coastguard at the Moroccan city of Nador for medical treatment, the military official said.

Emergency workers with the Moroccan Red Crescent carried the migrants, some wrapped in thermal blankets, on stretchers.

It was the latest of several dangerous boat crossings on the rough passage between Morocco and Spain.

About 22,970 migrants arrived in Spain by sea so far this year, and 325 people died trying, the International Organisation for Migration said.

