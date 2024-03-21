Live Blog
RAFAH, GAZA - MARCH 20 : People inspect damage and recover items from their homes following Israeli air strikes on March 20, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. Despite warnings from US President Biden, Israeli forces have targeted the city of Rafah which is currently home to an estimated million Palestinian refugees. According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 73,000 wounded in Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza starting on October 7. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken and Sisi discuss 'immediate ceasefire' and hostage release

US Secretary of State visiting Cairo as part of Middle East tour

  • Mena region facing 'most volatile security situation' in 50 years
  • Israeli soldiers 'detain and kill civilians' in Al Shifa morgue
  • US submits draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
  • Israeli military says it killed 50 militants near Al Shifa Hospital
  • More than 800 Palestinians killed since start of Ramadan
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,988, with 74,188 injured
Updated: March 21, 2024, 4:28 PM