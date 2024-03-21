Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken and Sisi discuss 'immediate ceasefire' and hostage release

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/DJWUUVRCZJEMVEC6M3L6OKZ5SM.jpg"><figcaption>Antony Blinken and US Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo. Photo: US Department of State</figcaption></figure></p><p>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken&nbsp;met Egyptian&nbsp;President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday in Cairo.</p><p>The meeting is part of Mr Blinken’s latest diplomatic efforts to help&nbsp;end&nbsp;the&nbsp;Israel-Gaza&nbsp;war.</p><p>“Secretary Blinken and President&nbsp;El Sisi&nbsp;discussed negotiations to secure an immediate ceasefire for at least six weeks and the release of all hostages,” State Department&nbsp;spokesman&nbsp;Matthew Miller said.</p><p>Earlier on Thursday, Mr Blinken said the US, which has thrice vetoed UN&nbsp;resolutions&nbsp;calling for an immediate ceasefire at&nbsp;the Security&nbsp;Council, submitted its&nbsp;own&nbsp;resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages” in the Gaza Strip.</p><p>Mr Blinken and Mr El Sisi also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave and the&nbsp;importance of&nbsp;protecting humanitarian aid workers.</p>