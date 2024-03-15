Open Arms ship arrives off Gaza coast with aid for Palestinians facing famine

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

An aid ship carrying 200 tonnes of food arrived off the coast Gaza on Friday, as part of a pilot project to open a sea route to deliver life-saving supplies to Palestinians facing famine in the enclave.

Aid organisation Open Arms worked with US charity World Central Kitchen to deliver the aid. The shipment acted as a test for the sea route arranged by the UAE, US, EU, UK and Cyprus.

READ MORE How is the Open Arms ship delivering aid to Gaza by sea?

A WCK team in Gaza has built a floating jetty where the aid can be unloaded before it is distributed to people in northern Gaza.

Photographs published on Friday afternoon appeared to show the cargo just metres away from the jetty.

The aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel metres away from the jetty in Gaza. Reuters

WCK chief executive Erin Gore said the group aimed to deliver about 300,000 meals.

Aid has trickled into Gaza since Israel began its war on the enclave, in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7. The UN has warned that more than half a million of the enclave's 2.3 million people are "one step away from famine".

UN agencies said this month that child malnutrition levels were "particularly extreme" in the north of the enclave.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Wednesday that an Israeli strike hit one of its food distribution warehouses in Rafah, killing an employee and injuring 22 people. UNWRA commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini said the attack came "as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine".

🔴 #BREAKING🔴

The #OpenArms boat in joint mission with @WCKitchen is already off the coast of #Gaza, after 72 hours of sailing from Larnaca, Cyprus.

We are the first ship to open this humanitarian maritime corridor that will allow the entry of food to alleviate the extreme… https://t.co/A5o5cQurjI — Open Arms ENG (@openarms_found) March 15, 2024

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said a second, larger aid vessel was being prepared to sail along the route. US officials said the country planned to build a temporary pier off Gaza for aid shipments.

“The operation is to avert famine in north Gaza ... what can we do to bring in enough so we are not seeing people starve to death,” Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Co-operation, said in an interview with The National on Thursday.

In the joint interview, Ms Al Hashimy and the chief executive of World Central Kitchen, Erin Gore, both spoke of the absolute necessity to avoid a famine in northern Gaza.

Ms Gore, who was visiting Abu Dhabi as part of her co-ordination with the UAE, said: “I cannot sleep at night, knowing we are not trying. I believe the greatest failure is to do nothing at all.”

WCK’s team in Cyprus is loading another boat with hundreds of tons of food bound for Gaza. The boat will be the second to set sail as part of the maritime corridor we’ve opened alongside international partners so Palestinians get as much support as possible.#ChefsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/KkwUAmzQRL — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 14, 2024

There is ample understanding that this mission alone is not sufficient and both Ms Al Hashimy and Ms Erin stressed the need for all those who can to get involved and send aid.

Several countries, including the UAE, Jordan and US, have dropped aid from planes, with Germany set to join those operations. But air and sea missions are "no alternative" to delivering aid by land, a group of 25 humanitarian organisations, including Amnesty International and Oxfam, said in a statement.

More than 31,300 Palestinians have been killed in the war so far, Gaza's Health Ministry said. Hamas seized about 250 hostages on October 7 and Israel believes about 130 remain in the enclave.

Activists and families of Israeli hostages have put pressure on their country's government to secure their release, with protesters blocking a motorway in Tel Aviv on Thursday.