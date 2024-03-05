Live Blog
Benny Gantz met Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo: The White House

Israel-Gaza war live: Harris tells Gantz of 'deep concerns' over Gaza humanitarian crisis

US Vice President urges Israel to increase flow of aid into the enclave

  • US Secretary of State Blinken to address humanitarian issue Gantz
  • US envoy Hochstein in Beirut for Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire talks
  • Hamas says it is unsure how many hostages are alive in Gaza
  • Israel says 450 UNRWA employees are members of militant groups in Gaza
  • Houthi minister says ships entering Yemeni waters must obtain permit
  • Death toll in Gaza passes 30,500
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

An injured man is rescued from the rubble after an Israeli air strike on the Rafah camp in Gaza. EPA

Updated: March 05, 2024, 3:54 AM