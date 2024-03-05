Israel-Gaza war live: Harris tells Gantz of 'deep concerns' over Gaza humanitarian crisis

<p><em>Willy Lowry</em> reports from Washington:</p><p>US Vice President Kamala Harris met Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Monday in Washington.</p><p>Mr Gantz, a retired general and former defence minister, is a long-time rival of Prime Minister&nbsp;Benjamin Netanyahu.</p><p>Ms Harris, who on Sunday called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, used the meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation.</p><p>“The Vice President expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the recent horrific tragedy around an aid convoy in northern Gaza,” the White House said.</p><p>Ms Harris also “urged Israel to take additional measures in co-operation with the United States and international partners to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and ensure its safe distribution to those in need".</p><p>The two also discussed the need for a hostage deal and the situation with Rafah.</p>