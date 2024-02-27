Israel-Gaza war live: Biden hopes ceasefire will be in place next week

<p><em>Sara Ruthven</em> reports from Washington:</p><p>US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he hopes a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war will be in place by March 4.</p><p>Mr Biden said during a visit to New York that he hopes the ceasefire is in place by next week.</p><p>"My National Security Adviser [Jake Sullivan] tells me that we're close ... we're not done yet," he said.</p><p>The US has been working with Egypt and Qatar to try to broker an agreement that would lead to Hamas releasing the remaining hostages in exchange for an extended pause in fighting.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/26/biden-hopes-to-have-gaza-ceasefire-in-place-by-next-week/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>