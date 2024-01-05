Gaza will not be governed by Israel or Hamas after war, Yoav Gallant says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Gaza will not be governed by Hamas or Israel after the conflict is over, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday as he presented his plan for the post-war administration of the enclave.

Under the plan, Israel's assault will continue until it has secured the return of the remaining hostages taken on October 7, dismantled Hamas's “military and governing capabilities” and removed any military threats.

Mr Gallant is to submit his plan for the “day after” the war to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, which has been divided in recent weeks over the future of Gaza.

The next stage of the conflict is to involve a more targeted approach by Israeli forces in the northern part of the enclave, while Hamas leaders continue to be pursued in the south.

“In the northern region of the Gaza Strip, we will transition to a new combat approach in accordance with military achievements on the ground,” Mr Gallant said in a statement issued by his office.

He said operations would include raids, demolishing tunnels used by miltants, air and ground strikes and special forces operations. These will "continue for as long as is deemed necessary”, he said.

After the war, Mr Gallant said Hamas would no longer control Gaza and Israel would reserve its operational freedom of action. But he said there would be no Israeli civilian presence and Palestinians would be in charge of the enclave.

“Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the state of Israel," Mr Gallant said.

YEMEN PROTEST ISRAEL GAZA CONFLICT A protester in Sana'a, Yemen, covering his face with a keffiyeh. EPA

Israel would still operate in the enclave, but there would be “no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip after the goals of the war have been achieved”.

Mr Gallant unveiled his plan as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was en route to the region for his fourth visit since the war began.

In Israel, he is expected to discuss transition to a new phase of Israeli military operations in Gaza and steps to better protect civilian there, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Washington suggested Gaza should be governed by a “revitalised” Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday called for Israeli settlers to return to Gaza after the war and for a “solution to encourage the emigration” of its Palestinian population. The remarks echoed comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The comments were condemned by Arab states, as well as the US.

More than 9,600 children and 6,700 women have been killed in the Gaza war, now in its fourth month, with 45,000 rockets and bombs used in attacks on the enclave since October 7.

The overall death toll in Gaza has passed 22,300 and more than 57,000 injuries have been recorded. The Hamas government's media office said 1.9 million people had been displaced and 65,000 tonnes of explosives used by Israel, damaging 290,000 homes.