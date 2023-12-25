Israel-Gaza war live: Jordan airdrops aid to besieged Christians in Gaza's oldest church

<p>Jordan air-dropped supplies to Christians sheltering in a church in northern Gaza on Christmas Eve as King Abdullah II lamented the absence of joy and peace in the region this Christmas.</p><p>A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane parachuted food and humanitarian aid to people stranded in the St Porphyrius Church in Gaza city on Sunday evening, a military official said.</p><p>About 800 Gazan Christians are believed to have sought refuge in the centuries-old Greek Orthodox church as Israel conducts a military offensive that has devastated the Palestinian territory.</p><p>More than 20,000 people have been killed and most of the population displaced by Israel's war on Gaza's Hamas rulers, which began on October 7 after the militant group killed about 1,200 people and took more than 240 hostage in attacks in southern Israel.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/25/jordan-airdrops-aid-to-besieged-christians-in-gazas-oldest-church-on-christmas-eve/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <iframe width="200" height="113" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6cPlqM_KvRo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen title="Jordan airdrops aid to besieged Christians in Gaza on Christmas Eve"></iframe>