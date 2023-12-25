LATEST NEWS
Jordanian Armed Forces conducts relief airdrop on Christmas Eve to assist besieged Palestinians in Church of St. Porphyrius in Gaza

Israel-Gaza war live: Jordan airdrops aid to besieged Christians in Gaza's oldest church

Muted Christmas celebrations in deserted Jerusalem as Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem'

  • At least 70 killed in strike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp
  • Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
  • Israeli forces detain 35 people in occupied West Bank raids
  • Muted Christmas celebrations in deserted Jerusalem
  • Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem'
  • Iran denies responsibility for drone strike on tanker near India
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian children look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house. Reuters

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah

December 25, 2023