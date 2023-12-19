LATEST NEWS
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, and the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters on November 22, 2023 in New York City. The Security Council met amid a four day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that would let in aid and allow for the release at least 50 hostages captured by the militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel. Israel has said that the ceasefire could be extended further, as long as more hostages were freed. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Need for Gaza aid ‘could not be clearer', UAE’s UN ambassador says

UN Security Council due to vote on 'cessation of hostilities' resolution as civilian death toll mounts

  • UN Security Council vote expected today
  • BP to pause all oil tanker shipments in Red Sea
  • US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Israel
  • Rights group accuses Israel of 'starvation' tactic in Gaza war
  • Gaza death toll rises to 19,453
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian children look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house. Reuters

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah

Updated: December 19, 2023, 3:58 AM