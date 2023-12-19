Israel-Gaza war live: Need for Gaza aid ‘could not be clearer', UAE’s UN ambassador says

<p><em>Adla Massoud</em> reports from United Nations:</p><p>Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s ambassador to the UN, has described the situation in Gaza as a “humanitarian catastrophe” and said the need for more aid “could not be clearer”.</p><p>The UN Security Council is due to vote on Tuesday on a new, UAE-drafted resolution calling for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza as civilian casualties mount.</p><p>“Every single day, innocent people in Gaza are struggling desperately for want of food, water, medicine and fuel. Members of the UN Security Council have seen the consequences of this humanitarian catastrophe first-hand and the need for more aid could not be clearer,” Ms Nusseibeh told&nbsp;<em>The National</em>&nbsp;on Monday.</p><p>Seen by&nbsp;<em>The National</em>, the resolution calls for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip for those in need”.</p><p>“It underlines the critical importance of stopping hostilities to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid and we will continue to aggressively pursue that goal,” Ms Nusseibeh said.</p>