Hamas releases American mother and daughter from Gaza captivity

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hamas's military wing on Friday said it released two US hostages who were being held in Gaza, following mediation efforts by Qatar.

Al Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a statement that a mother and daughter had been freed.

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al Qassam Brigades released two American citizens for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by [President Joe] Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” he said.

Read More Biden confirms US citizens among hostages taken by Hamas

Israel has confirmed Hamas has released two hostages, Israel's Channel 13 News and Kan public broadcaster reported.

It was not immediately clear where the hostages were released to.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group that advocates on behalf of many of the families of the hostages, welcomed the news.

“The families headquarters congratulates the release of hostages from Hamas captivity,” it said in a statement.

Hamas seized about 200 hostages when its militants attacked Israel on October 7.

About 20 Americans are missing, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, adding that he could not say how many were being held hostage.

Shortly before Friday's release, Bloomberg reported that US and European governments have been putting pressure on Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza to buy time for secret talks underway via Qatar to win the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Citing people familiar with the efforts, Bloomberg said the negotiations with Hamas, designated as terrorists by the US and EU, are delicate and may fail but held some early promise.