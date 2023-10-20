First delivery of aid to Gaza awaits repairs to roads at Rafah crossing

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A convoy of 20 lorries was prepared to enter the Gaza Strip on Friday, carrying tonnes of aid for residents of the Palestinian territory starved of food, fuel, medical supplies and water during two weeks of Israeli bombardment.

The UN scheduled a press conference at the Rafah border crossing from Egypt’s North Sinai province on Friday to mark its opening after protracted negotiations with Israel.

Israel has yet to allow aid into the Palestinian coastal enclave.

UN Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Cairo on Thursday night where he said during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that he had come to personally oversee preparations for the aid delivery.

"Let me be clear. The Palestinian people have legitimate and deep grievances after 56 years of occupation. But, as serious as those grievances are, they cannot justify terror attacks," he said, referring to deadly raids by Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group that triggered the Israeli bombardment and siege.

"And as appalling as those attacks have been, they cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

Repairs were under way to the access roads on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, which was badly damaged by Israeli strikes.

It was not certain whether the repairs would be completed on Friday, with a spokesman for the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths saying in Geneva that the first aid delivery should take place "in the next day or so".

United Nations flags were seen flying over a stage that was set up near the crossing.

"I have been told that the first round of 20 trucks will be carrying water and medical supplies. Food isn't as much of a priority at the moment," a witness to the preparations told The National.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday brokered a deal for a limited number of lorries to enter Gaza during his one-day visit to Israel.

Thousands of tonnes of aid sent by international humanitarian organisations as well as pro-Palestinian governments around the world have been piling up in the nearby Egyptian city of Al Arish, awaiting Israeli permission for their delivery to Gazans.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after a meeting with Mr Biden, said he would allow aid from Egypt to enter Gaza under conditions.

The conditions include limiting aid to only food, water and medical supplies, and that the Red Cross be allowed to visit hostages held by Hamas after being seized from Israel during its attack on October 7.

Mr Netayahu said that the diversion of any aid to Hamas militants would be thwarted.

It is unclear whether Israel will allow more aid to enter Gaza than the 20 lorries agreed to with Mr Biden.

Mr Guterres said on Thursday that the delivery of aid should continue.

“This is cannot be just a one-time aid delivery; it must be a continuing operation. We have to make sure that aid enters safely. I am in Egypt to ensure this,” he said.