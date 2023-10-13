Israel orders 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza

More than one million Palestinians in Gaza have been ordered to leave their homes by Israel, the UN announced on Friday morning.

UN officials called on Israel to rescind this order, as they fear this could create a humanitarian catastrophe.

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

Palestinians fear the announcement could be a precursor to an Israeli ground offensive on the besieged enclave of 2.3 million people.

Israel has massed tanks and around 300,000 troops near the Gaza border and has been pounding it with bombardments since a Hamas militant attack in Israel last Saturday.

More than 1,500 people in Gaza have been killed in six days of Israeli strikes, while Saturday's Hamas attack on Israeli settlements killed about 1,300 people. The majority of dead on both sides were civilians.

Health authorities in Gaza say hospitals are running out of fuel for generators, and are overwhelmed trying to treat about 6,000 wounded.

Mr Dujarric said the order by the Israeli military also applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities, including schools, health centres and clinics.

A Hamas official said Gaza's relocation warning is “fake propaganda”, and urged citizens “not to fall for it”.