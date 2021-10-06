Missing solo yachtsman’s boat found run aground off Egypt

The family of a wealthy Scottish hotelier sailing solo across the world have appealed for help after his boat was found empty on a Red Sea reef.

Colin Finnie, 67, last contacted his wife on December 7 as his Korean-flagged boat Simba was 300 miles from a stopover at an international marina at the Egypt’s Port Ghalib as he attempted to sail from Australia to Britain.

He reported that he had been in storms and was low on fuel. The 44-foot boat was found run aground six days later with no sign of Mr Finnie.

His wife Rosie Kinkead appealed for help via Facebook for anyone who might know his fate. “I know it’s a long shot but I am trying everything,” she wrote.

The yacht’s position tracing transponder last pinged on October 25 around Christmas Island, 350 kilometres south of Indonesia, according to Boat Watch, which helps trace missing boats.