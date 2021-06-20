Libya's Dbeibeh says coastal road reopened ahead of Berlin talks

The head of Libya’s unity government on Sunday said he had reopened the main coastal road across the frozen front line, a gesture of progress in the fragile peace process. But eastern forces said the road remained closed.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh’s move to reopen the road is in line with a ceasefire deal agreed last year to resolve a decade of conflict in the country.

International powers will meet in Berlin this week to discuss the crisis in Libya and progress towards unifying the country’s fragmented institutions and holding elections, planned for December.

Mr Dbeibeh removed a mound of sand blocking the road at the final checkpoint on the western side of the front line, before driving eastwards with his convoy towards Sirte, held by eastern forces.

However, a media unit of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army said the road was still closed and there was “no truth to what is rumoured about it reopening”.

The reopening of the coastal highway and other terms of the ceasefire

were meant to happen months ago. They were agreed in September after the collapse of a 14-month offensive on Tripoli by the eastern-based forces.

But though flights between Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi have resumed, and some prisoners have been freed, the road remained blocked.

Forces in western Libya had refused to open it until another ceasefire condition – the removal of powerful foreign mercenaries entrenched around front lines – was carried out.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri (R) met his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush (L) in Cairo on Saturday. AFP

The ceasefire and the formation of Mr Dbeibeh’s Government of National Unity were agreed through a talks process supported by the United Nations and backed by the international community.

The process is intended to result in elections, but neither the UN talks’ participants nor the divided, eastern-based Parliament have agreed on a constitutional basis for the vote to go ahead, opening potential challenges to its legitimacy.

Before the Berlin conference, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, in Cairo on Saturday.

At a joint press conference, Mr Shoukry emphasised the importance of “achieving clear results” during the upcoming meeting on Libya, confirming the “commitment” of all parties in reaching a positive outcome.

Ms Mangoush spoke of the opportunities for the unity government to bring “a national unified vision and a clear strategy” to the Berlin meetings, in which Libya has not previously been involved owing to “political splits and lack of unified visions”.

Germany and the UN plan to host the Berlin conference on Libya on 23 June. It will follow up on a first conference held in January 2020 at which leaders agreed to respect an arms embargo and push Libya’s warring parties to reach a ceasefire.

The agenda will include discussions of preparations for elections in December and the withdrawal of foreign forces.