Lebanon’s top Christian cleric rejects military involvement in Israel-Palestine conflict

Maronite church leader Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al Rai said there were peaceful ways for Lebanese to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Reuters

Lebanon's leading Christian cleric Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al Rai on Sunday rejected Lebanese involvement in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians after days of violent protests in solidarity with Palestinians at the Lebanese-Israeli border.

“We call on authorities in Lebanon to control the Lebanese-Israeli borders and prevent Lebanese territory from becoming a launching pad for missiles,” the Maronite patriarch said.

The Israeli military reported that three rockets were launched from south Lebanon towards Israel on Thursday, causing no damage. Three other rockets were fired on Friday from Syria towards Israel, with one landing inside Syria. In both cases, it was unclear who fired the rockets.

Quote What the Palestinians are exposed to is heart-wrenching, especially that children, women and the elderly are among the victims

Israeli air strikes in Gaza, which have killed 181, including 52 children, have caused anger in Lebanon.

The small Mediterranean country is home to a large Palestinian refugee population who fled successive Arab-Israeli conflicts. Lebanon is technically at war with Israel since its creation in 1948, and its most powerful political party, Iran-backed Hezbollah, views Israel as its arch-enemy.

Demonstrations were held in recent days at the heavily militarised Lebanese-Israeli border, with protesters attempting to climb the border wall and throwing Molotov cocktails into Israel on Saturday.

Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and warning shots. Lebanese media reported that three protesters were wounded.

On Friday, Hezbollah member Mohammad Tahan, 21, was shot dead by the Israeli army during a smaller protest.

Scuffles also erupted between protesters and the Lebanese Army, which set up checkpoints in an attempt to prevent Palestinians travelling from refugee camps across Lebanon to the border.

“Beware that some are involved directly or through auxiliary parties in what is happening and exposing Lebanon to new wars,” said Patriarch Al Rai during his Sunday sermon, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah, which denied organising the protests.

“All the Lebanese have paid enough due to these uncontrolled conflicts. The Lebanese people are not ready to destroy their country again any more than it already is,” said Patriarch Al Rai.

"There are peaceful ways of [expressing] solidarity with the Palestinian people without getting involved militarily. It is Lebanon's duty to be balanced between neutrality, which preserves its safety and message, and its commitment to upholding the rights of the Palestinian people."

Patriarch Al Rai criticised Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

“What the Palestinians are exposed to is heart-wrenching, especially that children, women and the elderly are among the victims,” he said. “The time has come to stop the cycle of violence, demolition and killing and to endorse a final solution to the Palestinian issue after 73 years of wars, destruction and Israeli oppression.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 wo17 MAY gaza-israel hp 4 Rescuers pull a girl from the rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes in Gaza City. Reuters (MOHAMMED SALEM)

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

